Home | News | General | LIVE UPDATES: Buhari meets US President Donald Trump in joint press conference at the White House
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

LIVE UPDATES: Buhari meets US President Donald Trump in joint press conference at the White House



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 13:08:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a joint press conference with his American counterpart, Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C.

7.05pm: President Trump says the US will soon release fighter helicopters to Nigeria

6.55pm: President Buhari assures that his administration will do everything to rescue the abducted Chibok and Bauchi girls

6.53pm: "We commend the United States in their effort in helping to recover stolen fund which is over $500 million stashed in foreign banks around the world", President Buhari

LIVE UPDATES: I thank President Buhari for his fight against terrorism, corruption - President Trump

President Buhari and President Trump during live conference

6.52pm: President Buhari said he is working towards diversifying Nigeria's economy particularly into the non-oil sector ans says the country will welcome the US' investment

6.51pm: President Buhari says his administration is working towards fostering better relationship between farmers and herdsmen

6.49pm: "We commend the US for their support in the fight against Boko Haram and we will continue to appreciate any support we can get from the us", President Buhari

6.47pm: President Muhammadu Buhari notes that the US and Nigeria have a strong relationship particularly in the fight against terrorism.

6.46: pm: President Trump thanks President Buhari for coming to the US and applauds his fight against corruption.

6.44pm: "We recently sold Nigeria 12 great aircraft to improve Nigeria's effort to fight terrorists." President Trump

6.43pm: President Trump recognizes President Buhari's effort in fighting Boko Haram

6.40pm: President Buhari and President Trump at the Rose Garden. Trump says Nigeria is one the US main trading partner

6.04pm: Top government officials between Nigeria and the US engage in a bilateral meeting before the press conference.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204