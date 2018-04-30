Home | News | General | Retract your statement or face recall - Protesters tell senator over his impeachment comment against Buhari

- Some youths have called protested against Senator Mathew Urhoghide's impeachment comment against President Buhari

- Urhoghide had called for impeachment of President Buhari over the withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to purchase military aircraft

- The youths asked the senator to retract his statement without further delay or face a recall

Some youths in Edo state have staged another protest calling on the senator representing Edo south in the National Assembly, Mathew Urhoghide, to withdraw his motion against President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged impeachable offence.

The Punch reports that protesters, who carried placards as they marched through the streets of Benin on Monday, April 30, advised Urhoghide to retract his statement or face a recall.

NAIJ.com gathered that the leader of the group, Valentine Aisuen, said that the senator did not consult with his constituents before moving the motion for the impeachment of the President.

“The people standing before you cut across party divides. He (Urhoghide) should have called us for a town hall meeting, not for him to have personally moved a motion of such a magnitude,” he added.

The lawmaker had faced criticisms for moving a motion to invoke Section 143 of the Constitution against President Buhari for allowing the withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to purchase military aircraft without the approval of the National Assembly.

The development had resulted in a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Benin Airport on Friday, April 27, wherein Urhoghide was allegedly attacked.

Meanwhile, the Edo state House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the President, commending him for improving the economic fortunes of the country.

The House also faulted the call by the PDP senator for Buhari’s impeachment .

The state lawmakers made this known in a resolution passed at plenary on Monday, following a motion moved by the majority leader, Roland Asoro ( APC, Orhionmwon South) under matters of public importance.

Asoro submitted that the call for the impeachment of the President by an Edo senator was an embarrassment to the people of Edo south and the state.

According to him, the President was winning the war on corruption and insurgency in the country, which he said could not be fought without adequate equipment.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Senator Matthew Urhoghide denied calling for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

The lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, who moved the motion question the legality of President Buhari's withdrawal of $496m from the Excess Crude Account to by military aircraft from the United, said he was misquoted.

