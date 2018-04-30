Home | News | General | Trump expresses concern over killings in Nigeria (video)
Trump expresses concern over killings in Nigeria (video)



President Donald Trump has expressed concern over the insecurity in Nigeria saying his administration will do something about it.

Trump said this on Monday, April 30 when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Oval office.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency although the present administration has claimed technical victory over the terrorists.

