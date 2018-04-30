Home | News | General | I was treated like a thief and killer - Man reveals how he was almost beaten to death 3 days to his birthday

A young man has taken to social media to reveal how he was almost killed and treated like a thief for trying to help his secondary school friend in Abia state.

Identified as Hallmark Chibuzor Paul on Facebook, the young man took to his profile on Monday, April 30, to share his heartbreaking story. He also added that this unfortunate incident took place three days to his birthday.

That was not all, he also opened up on how he met his former classmate in 2003 and decided to help him by teaching him electrical works. In 2006, Paul was happy to receive a call from his friend that he would love to open his own office and without hesitation he gave him N50,000.

READ ALSO: Tobi’s self-acclaimed ex-girlfriend accuses him of cheating with her best friend

Paul soon began redirecting some of his customers to his friend till one day his friend told him he needed to build a house. He disclosed that he gave him N120,000 as support for the building, he returned with pictures of how he laid the foundation but afterwards he never saw him again.

His Facebook post reads: “On this date 30th April 2006 I was Labelled A Ritualist in my Neighboring village out of ENVY 3 days to my Birthday! In 2003 i met my secondary school mate who is from my neighboring village which is my father' Maternal home, we had fun as old school boys and he now told me that he still want to go deep into electrical work and asked me to teach him, I welcomed him without thinking twice. we then started doing things together I did all in my power to teach him what i know till January 2006 he called me one morning and told me his plans to start his own electrical life, I was so happy, he further told me that he already paid for an office somewhere at St Micheal road aba, I was also happy and I opened my drawer in the office and gave him N50,000 to be managing till when things will start flowing, he then left, after few weeks he called me asking for some high tension electrical fittings to place as samples in his office I gave him bcos I want him to succeed. I always check on him to know how he is doing, I always sublet my jobs to him, I always hook him up with jobs when am too busy with other jobs until April same year, he told me about his plans to build a house in the village , honestly I was so happy about that bcos many people knows him as my boy and when he is succeeding, my name will be going far, infact bcos of the way i worked with him I got more six boys I trained free for three years each after he told me of his plans to build a house, I asked him to see me when he is ready, few weeks later he came to the office, we discussed, I gave him N120,000 to support for water in his building , I gave this morning with my open mind, he left and came back after someday and showed me the pictures of his building foundation and later left. I never hear from him again, I will call him, his phone will ring but he will not pick, most of the jobs i gave him was hanged, I was so worried bcos of the jobs thinking that he got a bigger job and abandoned those ones I gave him but he is not picking calls, I asked his kid brother he told me he went to work, I relaxed my mind and start using my other boys to take care of the jobs gave him which he has collected all their money. Same April I won a contract to do his village rural electrification project, I keep asking and looking for him so that I will sublet the job to him bcos I want his name to be known in his village and for his people to know what he can do bcos my name is already in the market but I can’t find him, I now move my 3 boys to that site and we start working on the site, after two weeks on the site, his mother came to me one morning and asked me, Chibuzor so u have the mind to do a job my son supposed to do if he was alive, I stood up and replied mama what did u said, she said my son will not die and u come to do what he supposed to do and go away with it. That was my first time hearing something happened to him bcos his kid brother always told me he went to work, I later went back to meet his mother and she never want to see me or hear me talking. In that Village I have helped youths, I have helped old and young widows, i have helped the poor, that’s when I start to ask people to know more about my friend, they said he is missing the family is looking for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

On this date April 30, I left my boys working in that village and went for another project, without knowing that the worst has happened. On my way back the youths of his community now blocked the road searching taxies, buses checking Okada people all to find me, as soon as they saw Okada carrying me, they hit down the Okada man and gripped me like a thief and the men and women in their community Hall was jubilating, chanting (ONYE OGW EGO) meaning Ritualist. I was confused and the guy I have helped most in that community was hitting me with stick, my mother's best friend who is a widow and whom my mom instructed me to make sure I will be helping till her children start doing something even as her first son is my age mate poured me dirty water and spit on me, then the village head asked them to stop, I was still confused bcos I don’t know the reason for everything happening. Now the village head asked the mother to come out and tell them what she reported before me so that i will know why they asked the youth to bring me dead or life. And she said my son who served Chibuzor is missing for a month, I have searched everywhere and went to native doctors, they called him on mirror and he told us Hallmark Chibuzor Paul has used him for ritual.”

Read full post on his page below:

Nawa o!

African Drum Festival 2018: Nigerian youths show Buhari that they are not lazy | NAIJ.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...