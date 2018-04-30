Home | News | General | Chelsea legend heads out for brunch in luxury 4×4 as he opens up over Aston Villa future

-Former England international John Terry treated his wife Toni to a date on Monday

-The 37-year-old's contract with his side expires as the end of this season and he has revealed he will stay at the club if they gain promotion to the EPL

- Terry and Toni drove in their luxury Bentley as they were dressed in casuals

Former Chelsea captain John Terry and wife Toni were out on a brunch date at Wiggles in Cobham earlier on Monday.

The couple, who were casually dressed, drove out in Toni's luxury 4x4 Bentley to the restaurant.

Terry was in action for his championship side Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw against Cardiff on Saturday, April 28 and he is equally optimistic about his future.

Aston Villa defender John Terry and wife Toni out on a date - Goff pictures

The 37-year-old disclosed that he could as well be playing for the Villa next season but only if they manager to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.

His current deal with the Villa Part outfit runs out this summer but there’s no news on whether the veteran will pen an extension at Villa Park.

With two matches to the end of this league campaign, Villa have already qualified for the play-offs, while Cardiff and Fulham battle it out for the final automatic promotion spot.

The couple walking down to the restaurant - Goff Pictures

Terry told talkSPORT: "I still have the appetite and hunger for sure. I just want to get this season finished.

"My aim at the start of the season was to get us up, whether that was automatic or via the play-offs.

"One last push and hopefully we can go out with a bang and make it an easy decision at the end.

"Chelsea will always be my club for sure but since I have been at Aston Villa, I have given my all and the fans have been superb with me.

"They have welcomed me with open arms and I like to think I have given back on the pitch and on the training field.

John Terry discusses his Aston Villa future after taking wife out

"It's been an incredible journey so far. It is one I have thoroughly enjoyed. I certainly the made the right decision in the summer.

"I have really enjoyed it - they are a great bunch of lads, the manager has been superb with me, and the fans as well have been excellent.

"This football club deserves to be in the Premier League - the support it has got, how big it is, the players, everyone deserves it. It is huge."

Terry spent 19 seasons at the Stamford Bridge, scoring 41 goals in 492 games in the process and won one Champions League and One Europa League titles in the process.

The former England international also Premier League and five FA Cup trophies among other titles in the process.

He won the PFA player of the year once- in the 2004-04 season.

