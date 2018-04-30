Home | News | General | Arsenal and Chelsea to engage in bidding war for Serie A star tipped to be the next Mo Salah
Arsenal and Chelsea to engage in bidding war for Serie A star tipped to be the next Mo Salah



- Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante

- And the English giants could engage in a bidding war for the star midfielder

- Cristante has scored 12 goals for Atlanta this season

Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante and could engage in a likely bidding battle for the Italian midfielder.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a superb season in Serie A after Atalanta made his loan from Benfica permanent earlier this year.

Sky Sports believe that Cristante's representatives met with Premier League clubs in London two weeks ago and the player is keen on a move to England.

