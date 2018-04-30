Buhari arrives White House for meeting with Trump
- 30/04/2018 11:54:00
Washington – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Buhari, who arrived the White House at around 12 noon, was accompanied by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S. Sylvanus Nsofor, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Trade and Investment, and Governors of Plateau and Ogun.
Trump and Buhari immediately made remarks before going into lunch session where they are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.
Others in the delegation were Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Senate Committee Chair on Foreign Affairs, Monsurat Sunmonu and her House of Representatives counterpart, Nnenna Ukejie.
The two leaders are expected to hold a press conference at the Rose Garden inside the White House later. (NAN)
