Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari meets Trump (photos)
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Breaking: Buhari meets Trump (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 11:50:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump of United States (l) pose while President Muhammadu Buhari signs visitors book at the White House in Washington DC on Monday
The vehicle carrying Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari pulls up outside of the West Wing of the White House on April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO
President Donald Trump of the US (r) dicussing with visiting President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting at the White House, Washington, USA.
President Muhammadu Buhari (r) with other members of the Nigerian Delegation; President Donald Trump (l) with other members of the US Delegation during a bilateral meeting between US and Nigeria in Washington DC on Monday
US President Donald Trump welcomes Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to the White House on April 30, 2018, in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204