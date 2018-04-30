Home | News | General | Attack on senator by youths disgusting, shameful – PDP Chieftain

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – FORMER Deputy State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Clement Edo – Osagie has described the attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide at the Benin Airport by youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) simply because he moved a motion on the floor of the Senate questioning his disbursment of fund without recurse to the National Assembly, as disgusting and shameful.

Fielding questions from journalists in Benin yesterday, Mr Edo – Osagie, said that Sen Urhoghide’s motion at the plenary was simply to informed the President that he has committed impeachable offence by violating Section 8 (1,2,3&4) of the constitution and explained why actions should be taken against him.

PDP

While lampooning the arrant youths for allowing some ambitious politicians to use them against Sen Urhoghide when in the real sense they should be very proud of him, he said that they should have been very proud of the Senator for his effective representation and making Benin Kingdom proud.

He said, “How can a shameful act take place in the presence of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the State Commissioner of Police and you expect the electorate to believe that they don’t have hand in the shameful act?

” This is embarrassing to the Great Benin Kingdom. The thugs were even said to be hailing the governor and in the process, he exchanged cheers with them.The use of thugs , intimidation, blackmail and “agberoism” will not change Nigerians unanimous decision to replace Buhari next year.

“Edo people should remain courageous and steadfast. And Senator Urhoghide should realize that he is not alone in this fight, the authorities should know that what that the thugs they supervised against the distinguished Senator Urhoghide is not only an affront against the Great Benin Kingdom, but an insult which no one will go unpunished at the appropriate time”.

He said that Nigerians were groaning in pains as a result of President Buhari failed promises, insecurity, corruption, and a strangulated economy, adding y every concerned Nigerians should unite to vote for a good government that wipe away their tears in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...