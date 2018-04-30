Home | News | General | Delta Govt. approves N233.78m contract for upgrading of Asaba water scheme

The Delta State Government has approved over N233.78 million and N144.29 million contracts for the upgrading of the Asaba and Ughelli water schemes respectively.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Fidelis Tilije, said this during the annual ministerial media briefing on Monday in Asaba.

Tilije said that when completed, the project would improve the volume of public water supply in the two cities.

The commissioner said that the ministry was determined to provide potable water to Delta residents particularly those in the urban centers.

He said that the contract included installation of water prepayment metres which would enable direct connection of public water to 2,000 and 1,000 individual households in Asaba and Ugheli respectively.

The commissioner said only interested households would connect water to their houses after the upgrading because they would be required to pay for the water supply.

