Gov. Okowa appoints nine new Permanent Secretaries

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  30/04/2018 10:22:00
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the appointment of nine Permanent Secretaries for the State Civil Service and the State Hospital Management Board.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Engr. Fred Edafioghor; Mr. S.E.O. Dietake; Mr. F.N Anuku; Mr. U.M. Aloba and Mr. L.O. Kekema. Others are Mrs. A. Arthur-Prest Umukoro; Mr. C.N. Akpatiakwachukwu; Mrs. G.A Puegeren and Dr. A.I. Pemu.

Mr Charles Aniagwu,

A statement signed by Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Chief Press Secretary, quoted the governor as saying that “the appointment is in line with government’s desire to rejig the state Civil Service and reposition it for effective service delivery”.

Mr. Aniagwu said that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries will be sworn in at a later date.

