214 investigated after child porn video shared on WhatsApp platform

Trier (Germany) – Investigations have been launched into 214 people after a pornographic video, featuring children, was shared on the WhatsApp messaging platform in Germany.

There were 50 cases before the public prosecutor’s office in the western city of Trier, Senior Public Prosecutor, Thomas Albrecht, said on Monday.

The remaining cases were spread across other parts of Germany and would be investigated by the relevant local authorities, he said, without elaborating.

The video is believed to have been posted to the group by an adolescent girl.

“This is not about a gang with child porn or a child pornography ring,’’ Albrecht said.

“The case is more about making young people sensitive to the fact that it is criminal if you share or own such images or videos,” he said. (dpa/NAN)

