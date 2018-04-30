Home | News | General | More Photos As President Buhari Smiles Happily While Meeting Trump At The White House

President Donald Trump of US was all smiles as he met President Muhammadu Buhari today in Washington.



President Muhammadu Buhari today met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. The two deliberated on important political matters before proceeding to a closed door meeting with other state officials.

See more photos:





CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...