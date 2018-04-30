Home | News | General | More Photos As President Buhari Smiles Happily While Meeting Trump At The White House
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

More Photos As President Buhari Smiles Happily While Meeting Trump At The White House



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 12:30:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Donald Trump of US was all smiles as he met President Muhammadu Buhari today in Washington.

President Muhammadu Buhari today met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. The two deliberated on important political matters before proceeding to a closed door meeting with other state officials.

See more photos:


Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204