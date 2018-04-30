BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump
- 30/04/2018 12:27:00
- 5
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari and his United States, US, counterpart, Donald Trump are currently meeting in Washington.
The meeting was confirmed by Buhsri’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, via his Twitter handle.
The meeting holding at the Oval office, is centered around “Security, Economy, Nigeria-US relationships.”
The tweet reads, “President @MBuhari and US President @realDonaldTrump are now meeting in the Oval Office. Security, Economy, Nigeria-US relationships top the agenda. #PMBinDC.”
Buhari had last week departed Nigeria for US on a official working visit.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles