BBNaija 2018 : Miracle gets appointment from Imo State Govt

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has been appointed as Imo State Education Ambassador.DAILY POST recalls that the Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Hon. Uche Nwosu, had through his official Twitter account, @Honuchenwosu announced that Miracle and Nina would be rewarded for making their state, Imo proud.

However, the pilot while disclosed the appointment on his Instagram account thanked the Imo State government for welcoming him home and appointing him Education Ambassador.

He wrote, ” Chai!!! HIS Excellency, My Governor! ROCHAS OKOROCHA has busted my Farome!

So much !

“Education Ambassador, Bless sir, I am deeply truly humbled. ”

Miracle beat Tobi, Cee-C and Alex to the grand prize of N25million at the just concluded show.

Big Brother Naija kicked off with a total of 20 housemates but only five housemates made it to the final week.

