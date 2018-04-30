Home | News | General | Fans Drool Over Chioma After Davido Did This On Her Birthday

Davido ’s extravagantly publicized girlfriend, Chioma Avril turned plus one today, and the Singer has been flooding his page with birthday posts.

Davido left fans wondering if some one like him can fall truly inlove and the singer was up till 12am this morning to wish her happy birthday.

a high level the romance has gotten to. See some reactions below!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...