WATCH VIDEO: Buhari's meeting with Trump in White House



  30/04/2018
President Donald Trump has pledged the assistance of the United States of America to the terrorism fight by Nigeria.

At a meeting with visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday, Trump said that discussion would continue on the issues relating to military hardwares and other logistics.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

[embedded content]

