WATCH VIDEO: Buhari's meeting with Trump in White House
- 30/04/2018 16:30:00
- 6
- 0
President Donald Trump has pledged the assistance of the United States of America to the terrorism fight by Nigeria.
At a meeting with visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on Monday, Trump said that discussion would continue on the issues relating to military hardwares and other logistics.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204