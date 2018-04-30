'We’re unhappy with killings of Christians in Nigeria' - Trump tells Buhari

United States is not happy with the killing of Christians in Nigeria according to President Donald Trump.

Trump stated this on Monday during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari who is on official visit to America.

He said his government is interested in working with Nigeria to resolve the problem.

“We’ve had serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed. We’re going to work on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard” Trump stated.

He also noted that Nigeria has a massive reputation for corruption and promised that U.S. will continue to offer its support to proffer a lasting solution to the menace.

“I discussed it with the president and we agreed to do something on it. We are working to cut,” Trump added.

Asked whether he was offended by Mr Trump’s alleged denigration of African countries in the past, Buhari said he was skeptical about the media reports and would rather not comment on them.

“I am being careful about what the press says about others and myself. But the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet.”

Buhari said his government had done a lot to curb human rights abuses in Nigeria, especially in the ongoing war against Boko Haram.

He said Nigeria has no problem with the presence of American troops in Nigeria, saying they are only in his country to offer training and other support that are crucial to winning the war against terrorism.