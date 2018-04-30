Home | News | General | JUST IN: Buhari, Trump to address joint press conference after meeting
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  30/04/2018 10:03:00
President Muhammadu Buhari and the United States’ President Donald Trump will address a joint press conference today after their meeting at the White House.

The press conference is scheduled to hold at 6.30pm Nigerian time at the Rose Garden in the White House.

It is expected to be broadcast live.

The meeting of the two leaders is expected to centre on the fight against terrorism and economic development among others.

Details later.

