Police invites Sen. Shehu Sani to its headquarters

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, on Monday confirmed that the police have invited him to its headquarters in Kaduna State.

Confirming the invitation through his Twitter handle, Sani said the police invited him to the station at 10:45am on Monday.

Although, Shehu did not disclosed the reasons why he was invited to the police headquarters.

The senator said he honoured the invitation with clear conscience.

According to him, after writing down his statement, he was granted bail.

He wrote: “The Police invited me to appear today by 10:45am.I honored the invitation to the Police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience.

“I wrote my statements. I was granted ‘self-bail’. I have left.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Sani had slammed a N5billion counter-claim in a Kaduna State High Court against Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for alleged libellous broadcast.

He dragged Governor El-rufai to court and demanded N5bn compensation.