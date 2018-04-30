#BBNaija: Miracle finally receives N25m prize, car (PHOTOS)
- 30/04/2018 09:39:00
- 7
- 0
Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, Miracle has finally received the cheque of 25 Million from the organizers of the programme.
Miracle was presented his cash worth of 25 million naira and a car on Monday.
The presentation was done at the BBNaija Press Conference held in Lagos.
Miracle emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Double Wahala” after beating 19 other participants to the grand prize.
More photos below…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 200