Obasanjo not God, can’t decide my fate – Atiku
- 30/04/2018 09:08:00
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has maintained that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop him from becoming the next President of the country.
Atiku spoke on Saturday during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service.
In the same interview, Atiku had said he will probe the past administrations that failed to curtail the Boko Haram insurgency, if he wins the 2019 presidential election.
Reacting to a statement credited to the ex-President that he (Atiku) would not be President while he was alive.
Atiku said, “If it is God’s will for me to be president, nobody, not even Obasanjo, can challenge God.”
He stated that Obasanjo was not God, saying that he “didn’t lose sleep when I learnt that Obasanjo made such a statement.”
