Home | News | General | Lionel makes big statement about Barcelona after winning the league unbeaten

- Barcelona won their 25th La Liga title on Sunday, April 29, after beating Deportivo La Coruna 4-2

- 30-year-old Lionel Messi scored a hatrick in that encounter to help the Catalan record victory

- Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets has showered encomiums on outgoing captain Andres Iniesta for his contributions to the success of the team

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a 4-2 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in their Spanish League encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Riazor on Sunday, April 29.

The 30-year-old was on fire and he scored three of his side’s four goals in the encounter, while Philippe Coutinho took responsibility for the fourth goal.

With this victory, Barca have now been confirmed champions of the La Liga for this season with about three more games to the end of the season.

While reacting to his side’s victory, Lionel Messi said it was an incredible thing to win the league without losing a single game.

READ ALSO: English FA clear Mohamed Salah to play Liverpool's remaining EPL matches

"We know how difficult it is to win this league," Messi said.

"We were better than our rivals. There is a lot of merit to winning this title without any losses."

Meanwhile Spain midfielder Sergio Sergio Busquets after the game showered encomium on Andres Iniesta, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Iniesta has agreed to join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan this summer after spending over two decades at the Camp Nou.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He said: “When you say goodbye to a great player, a great man, it's partly a sad thing, but he's earned the right to say what he'll do.

"Leaving this way is the right manner to do it. For us he's everything, the brand of this era, and he won the World Cup with the national team.

"I've played 10 years winning trophies with him, playing with him is like playing with a legend.

"I'll enjoy every minute with him, and then hopefully with Spain in the World Cup.

“It's goodbye in football terms, but the praise said of him is not enough to properly do him justice."

Barcelona takes their Spanish League titles tally to 25 after winning the trophy this season, and have won the Copa Del Rey 30 times.

They are five times UEFA Champions League winners and have also won the UEFA Super five times also, while the number of the FIFA Club World Cup they have won stands at 3.

Barcelona-Chelsea: Barcelona lucky to win - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...