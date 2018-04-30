Home | News | General | Manchester United star chills with partner and pet despite being dropped by Mourinho for Arsenal's match

- Juan Mata takes a walk with his partner and his dog

- The Spanish playmaker was an unused sub against Arsenal

- United may miss Lukaku in the FA Cup final tie with Chelsea

Manchester United star Juan Mata put on a brave face as he walked his dog with his partner Evelina Kampf on Monday after being dropped by Jose Mourinho.

The Spanish playmaker was left on the bench in United's 2-1 win over Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's final Old Trafford appearance.

On Monday morning the 30-year-old took his ten-month-old pup for a stroll around Altrincham to perk up his mood.

Mata relaxes with partner and dog. Eamonn and James Clarke

The ex-Chelsea man took his other half and pooch around his usual haunts and was spotted heading past the Common Ground coffee shop.

Before Sunday's game against the Gunners at Old Trafford Mata was seen being given birthday bumps by his teammates in training.

Mata and his dog. Photo Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

Following glowing praise from coach Jose Mourinho earlier this year Mata is widely expected to stay at the club beyond this summer.

The United boss claimed: "Mata is very important. He is another one, big story when I arrived one and a half years ago - 'Mata in trouble, in trouble, in trouble'.

"Now he's getting an extension of one more year. [He is] an important player for me, an important player for the club, an important player for the other players."

United cemented their place in second position following the win over Arsenal at the weekend.

But will have to wait on striker Romelu Lukaku who could miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea after suffering injury.

