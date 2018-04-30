Home | News | General | Senator Shehu Sani keeps police appointment, gets bail over alleged murder
Senator Shehu Sani keeps police appointment, gets bail over alleged murder



The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has disclosed that he was invited by the police in Kaduna earlier Monday, April 30.

The Punch reports that he said he honoured the invite, wrote a statement, and was later allowed to go, based on self recognition.

NAIJ.com gathered that the senator disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, where he wrote:

“The police invited me to appear today by 10:45am. I honored the invitation to the police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience.I wrote my statements. I was granted ‘self bail’. I have left.”

