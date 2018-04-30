Home | News | General | You erred in suspending your colleague - AGF Malami reacts to Senate’s action against Omo-Agege

- Abubakar Malami argues that the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is illegal

- Counsel to the Senate and its president, Saraki, says the upper chamber wants Omo-Agege to serve the sanction

- Nnamdi Dimgba fixes May 10, for the judgement on the legality of Omo-Agege's suspension

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and justice minister, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the suspension of Ovie Omo-Agege, by the Senate, is illegal and unconstitutional.

The Punch reports that Malami said this on Monday, April 30, as part of his submissions, which he made at the court’s hearing of the suit filed by Omo-Agege to challenge his suspension for 90 legislative days.

The report said the upper chamber and the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who were represented by their lawyer, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), justified Omo-Agege’s suspension.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Shekarau to seek PDP’s presidential ticket

It was learnt that Magaji argued that Omo-Agege, being a member of the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, which recommended the suspension, must be allowed to serve his punishment.

“Those who live by the sword must die by the sword,” Magaji said.

But the solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretary of the justice ministry, Dayo Apata, who represented the AGF, urged the court to nullify Omo-Agege’s suspension by the Senate.

“By virtue of section 150 of the constitution, the Attorney-General of the Federation is the protector of the constitution and other Nigerian laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“He is bound by the constitution to react to constitutional questions.

“He is saying that all the steps leading to the suspension of the plaintiff in this matter are unconstitutional and lawful. And we urge the court to so hold,” he argued.

The trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, then fixed May 10, for judgment to determine the legality and validity of the senator’s suspension.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday, April 27, fixed Monday, April 30 to hear a suit filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege against the Senate, its president and Attorney-General of the Federation.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial district, filed the suit to challenge his suspension from the Senate.

Let’s talk about salaries of Nigerian senators | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...