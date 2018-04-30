Home | News | General | 9 key issues President Buhari and President Trump discussed (video)
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

9 key issues President Buhari and President Trump discussed (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 14:29:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump discussed relationship between the two countries particularly how to strengthen their relationship.

The two presidents held a press conference on Monday, April 30 where they discussed issues ranging from security, terrorism and economy.

READ ALSO: I thank President Buhari for his fight against terrorism, corruption - President Trump

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204