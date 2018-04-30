Home | News | General | Just in: Nigeria police arrest 2019 governorship aspirant in Adamawa, reveal his offence

The Adamawa command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of a 2019 gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Abel Behora, for alleged inciting statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command’s spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday, April 30, in Yola, alleged that Behora committed the act in a political programme aired on a private radio station.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Shekarau to seek PDP’s presidential ticket

According to the report, Abubakar said Behora would be charged to court on four counts, including defamation of character and dishing out false information against the police.

He urged politicians to play the game according to the rules, adding that the police were committed to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Kemi Olunloyo’s brother, Akinkunle, was on Monday, April 30, allegedly arrested over N40 million fraud.

The son of former governor of Oyo state, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo was arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate Court, in Lagos for defrauding a financial institution of the said amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The 40-year-old Akinkunle who was identified as a former club owner, was charged alongside his entertainment firm, Code Media Limited, by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU).

Nigerian Police: The challenges and progress - Benue state Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...