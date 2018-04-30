Home | News | General | May Day: Democratic People’s Congress salutes Nigerian workers

Abuja – Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) on Monday joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with patriotic Nigerian work force on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebration on May 1.

The felicitation is in a statement by the congress National Chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters in Abuja.

Members of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, during May Day match past. File Photo

Peters said Nigerian workers were the best in Africa and among the best in the world.

According to him, workers are the pride of the nation whose exceptional resilience, patriotism, intellectual ability, managerial acumen, tenacity and sagacity of purpose stabilised the polity.

The chairman said workers had been directing the ship of Nigeria to the path of rectitude, progress and development.

He added that “Nigerian workers demonstrated their love for their fatherland in the struggle for independence where they resisted British colonial masters through calculated industrial actions.

“The workers opposed obnoxious military decrees and actions that undermined the wellbeing of Nigerian people and unity of the nation which ushered in democratic freedom which the citizenry enjoy today.

“DPC identifies with the Nigerian workers in our collective efforts at building strong, virile, progressive, prosperous and decent democratic society.

“Nigerian workers have contributed to the growth of the nation in spite of challenges: it is time to protect and reward the workers in tandem with Section 14(2) b of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“The section provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’’

Peters called on Federal Government to approve the Nigerian Labour Congress’ proposed new minimum wage and reflect same in the 2018 appropriate bill being considered by the National Assembly.

According to him, civil servants in the country work hard but earn little and owe so much.

He said “the current minimum wage of N18,000 is not applicable today due to high cost of living that has made life unbearable for most Nigerians, particularly civil servants.’’

He noted that the free fall of the Naira in foreign exchange market contributed to the economic woes of the nation and called for incentives to boost workers’ morale.

He urged state governments to pay outstanding salary arrears owed workers this month in preparation for the take-off of the new minimum wage.

According to him, the era of owing workers while top public office holders live in luxury from looted funds is over. (NAN)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...