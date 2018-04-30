Over 100 kg of drugs seized at Toronto Airport
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on Monday announced a seizure of 100 kg of methamphetamine and 4 kg of heroin at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.
“The drugs were found in three suitcases on a flight from Mexico on April 17,’’ Goran Vragovic, CBSA regional director general for Greater Toronto Area Region, said.
Officers of the agency found in each suitcase black nylon gym bags containing clear and taped bags of methamphetamine and heroin.
“This significant seizure demonstrates our commitment to Canadians to intercept illegal narcotics and prevent them from getting into our communities,’’ Vragovic said.
