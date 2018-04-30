Home | News | General | We won’t allow Christians to be massacred in Nigeria – Trump

We’re working hard to stop insecurity—Buhari

——Says Gaddafi’s militia responsible for terrorism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

WASHINGTON – PRESIDENT Donald Trump of the United States of America has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to stop the killings of Christians in Nigeria and also ensure the release of the abducted Dapchi School girl Leah Sharibu

But President Buhari has assured the American President that efforts were being made to ensure that killings in the country which he said was caused by militia trained by the late former Libayan President, Mamman Gadaffi were put to a stop.

The two leaders met on Monday at the White House, where they also discussed issues on security and the need to have better working relationship by the two countries.

Speaking during the visit, President Trump said, “We have met before, we have a great relationship. I look forward to our discussion today again especially as it relates to terrorism. Terrorism here, terrorism all over the world is a hotbed and we are going to be stopping them.

“Also we have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen.”

President Buhari while responding said it was a privilege and honour to be invited by the American President and also showed appreciation to the government of the United States especially, the military assistance.

He said that people should not underate what happens in Libya especially in the wake of the herdsmen rampage, but that he was doing his best to stop the killing although it was taking time, adding that there were efforts to stabilize the security in the country.

He said, “We appreciate the commitment of the United States to get rid of terrorism, we are very grateful for it. Idon’t think we should underrate terrorists from Libya. With the death of Gaddafi, people were being recruited from the Sahel… because this is the only training they have.

“We are doing our best to make ensure we stop the cross border movement and so on. It will take time. We are happy with the United States trying to see the end of ISIS.

You know the Boko Haram in Nigeria had one time made a statement that they belong to ISIS. Now that ISIS has been virtually ruined we are happy with that. We are Stabilizing the situation in Nigeria.”

President Trump while commenting on the activities of the ISIS said, “We are very much dealing with ISIS in the last one month.”

He then inquired from President Buhari the efforts his government was making to tackle Boko Haram and the release of the adbducted young women kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents.

This President Buhari replied, “Chibok girls kidnap was before we came. We rescue some of them. The Dapchi girls were 106, we rescued 100 back, four died, one is still in captivity. We are very grateful to the United Nations For helping out. We have not given up on the Dapchi girl.”

After a closed-door meeting, president trump said efforts are being made to remove trade barriers between the two countries and called the country to support the US in the bid to host the 2026 world cup.

My administration is committed in stopping kidnapping of young girls and trafficking.

Killing of Christians and burning of Churches in Nigeria is a horrible story.

Meanwhile, both the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the pro Buhari group were at the White House.

The two leaders entered into closed-door session.

