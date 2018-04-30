Home | News | General | 2019: Lagos east youths back Ambode, Ashafa, for another term

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State Chapter, holds its congress this Saturday, May 5th, youths in the East Senatorial District of the state have declared support for the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Senator Gbenga Ashafa for another term in office in the 2019 general elections.

The group, under the umbrella of “Lagos East Youths for Good Governance” yesterday, gave the endorsement to Ambode and Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, at a forum, held in Ishawo Road, Agric Ikorodu area of the state.

Lagos East Coordinator of the group who led hundreds of other nembers, comrade, Mutiu Lawal, said that the youths unanimously endorsed, Ambode and Ashafa based on several achievements and pedigree in delivering dividends of democracy to the teeming populace

The group hailed the senator for not just warming the seat at the National Assembly but sponsoring and co-sponsoring bills aimed at enhancing the welfare of Nigerians and tackle the ill-vices in the country.

Describing the lawmaker as advocate of human capital development who did not only sponsored bills geared towards making the youths self –dependent, Lawal said that Ashafa had also empowered hundreds of youths in Bariga and environs which are part of the constituents through ICT training and other vocational skills.

According to him: “Since his appointment as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Ashafa has quickly set the pace for the provision of legislative support to the executive in achieving this complete turn around of the railway sector in Nigeria.

“Ashafa has, rather remained a good ambassador of the Lagos State and indeed the Lagos East.”

“Therefore, having performed wonderfully well in his first tenure, 2011-2015, the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District gave a deserving nod to our Governor, Ambode, Senator Ashafa, the men of the people and advocate of human capital to represent us for another four years.

“We are on the same page with our national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu and other APC leaders in our district on the endorsement of Ashafa for another term.”

“Therefore, we the youths of Lagos East Senatorial District agreed with the East Senatorial leaders who had earlier endorsed our Senator for another term.

“We therefore, unanimously endorse him also for another term in the Senate. We appeal to the leadership of our party, the APC and our father, Tinubu to support this call for Ambode and Ashafa to continue their good works and particularly, Ashafa for his quality representation in the Senate.”

