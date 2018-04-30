Home | News | General | US Visit: Presidency planning to release imaginary gains – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Presidency of moves to present “imaginary gains” to Nigerians as part of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to the United States.

The party said part of the plan is to twist the interaction between President Buhari and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, urging Nigerians to be alert at all times.

“Our investigation revealed that part of the scheme is to inject extraneous issues in their account of interaction between President

Buhari and President Donald Trump in order to arrive at a predetermined impression of a successful state visit.

“This includes presenting President Trump with false performance indices and claiming that the US President endorsed the Buhari administration’s imaginary economic direction, its anti-corruption war as well as the handling of security in the country,” read a statement issued yesterday by the party.

The PDP further urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived ahead of the 2019 general elections.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...