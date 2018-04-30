Home | News | General | APCN releases manifesto as 2019 elections draw close, advises Nigerians ahead of exercise

- The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) says the release of the manifeto is for the people to digest its content ahead of the 2019 election

- The APCN urges Nigerians to ask candidates and their parties questions before casting their votes

- The party wants the people to make the right choices so that they would enjoy the dividends of democracy

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), on Monday, April 30, officially unveiled its manifestos to the public while warning Nigerians to avoid selling their votes but instead engage candidates and their political parties.

The warning was given by the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, who urged Nigerians to understand the programmes of candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that Galadima, in a statement signed and issued in Abuja, asked the federal government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country, especially in Benue state.

“Political party manifesto is a vital compact and covenant between political parties and the people. It is a statement of objective, vision and agenda of a political party prior to election.

“It is a public declaration of aims and policies of a political party or a candidate. It sets out a political party framework leading to a direction if voted into power.

“Since the second republic in Nigeria it has become almost difficult for political parties in Nigeria to present to the people a concise instrument of engagement.

“What is usually giving to the public is a document which is neither a working or a workable document with no commitment.

“Our people should open their eyes in 2019 in order to enjoy dividend of democracy by refusing to be influenced by anyone, by refusing to be bought over, by ensuring proper engagement of political parties and their candidates and by voting for them based on their programmes.

“It is on this note that we present to Nigeria the laudable vision and mission statement of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria,” the statement read.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared his interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, 62, who is also the immediate past minister of education, said in an open letter, that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential ticket was informed by clarion calls from Nigerians and after wide consultations.

