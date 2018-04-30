Home | News | General | BBNaija 2p018: After revealing what went down between herself and Miracle under the duvet, check out what Nina is saying to her fans

One of the most controversial BBNaija 2018 housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, has taken to social media to apologize to her fans for being too outspoken in some of her interviews.

This post reportedly came in after a video of where she disclosed how she and Miracle made love to each other several times in the house. Nina in her post apologized for making an offensive state on social media.

On Monday, April 30, the young lady shared a picture of her on her Instagram handle as she promised never to make such comments again and thanked her fans for their continuous understanding.

Her post reads: “Hi guys, just want to clear up certain things. First of all, I did that interview next day after I got back from South Africa. And as at then i didn’t have a team to teach me certain things..... Secondly, I am still new to this and still learning. I want to apologize for sounding offensive or coming across as insensitive in some of my interviews. Expressing myself isn’t one of my strong suits however I am willing to learn and I promise I will do better. Love you all for understanding and loving me! Bless.”

See post below:

NAIJ.com earlier reported that BBNaija ex-housemate Miracle in an interview admitted that he was intimate with his fellow housemate Nina while in the house. The ex-housemates in their different media tours has been confronted with their actions while in the house and they have being opening up about it.

Nice one!

