Security: Abia extends operations time limit for commercial tricycles

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the extension of the operational time for duly registered commercial tricycles in Abia State from 7pm to 9pm daily.

In a statement released to the media and signed by the State’s commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, in Umuahia the Abia State capital, the extension which takes effect from Monday, 30th of April, 2018, urged the tricycle operators to “work strictly within 6am – 9pm daily and also support security agencies to maintain the existing peace and security that earned Abia State recognition as the ‘Most Peaceful State in Nigeria”.

