Home | News | General | Security: Abia extends operations time limit for commercial tricycles
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
2019: APC affirms Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Security: Abia extends operations time limit for commercial tricycles



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 17:31:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the extension of the operational time for duly registered commercial tricycles in Abia State from 7pm to 9pm daily.

Ikpeazu
Governor
Ikpeazu

In a statement released to the media and signed by the State’s commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, in Umuahia the Abia State capital, the extension which takes effect from Monday, 30th of April, 2018, urged the tricycle operators to “work strictly within 6am – 9pm daily and also support security agencies to maintain the existing peace and security that earned Abia State recognition as the ‘Most Peaceful State in Nigeria”.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 225