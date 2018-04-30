Home | News | General | Olujimi woos investors

Rotimi Ojomoyela

Former deputy governor of the state and incumbent Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi has promised to use her past experiences in public office to attract direct investment into the state.

Olijimi

Olujimi who is campaigning for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in a statement said she would particularly attract investors to tap the rich agricultural potentials of the state.

In a statement issued by Chief Bunmi Olugbade, the director-general of her campaign, Olujimi said she would attract investors into agriculture, mining, tourism and other cottage industries that she said would help to increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR of the state if elected.

She particularly promised to ensure the state commences the production and packaging of local rice on a commercial scale.

