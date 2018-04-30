Home | News | General | Aide, group donate to orphanage, babies to mark Delta dep gov’s birthday

WARRI—SENIOR Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mrs Doris Warri Aboh alongside her group, Successful Christian Global Outreach, have donated gift items to an orphanage and motherless babies home in Warri and Ekpan General Hospital in the state.

The visit by Aboh and her group to the Heart of Delta Children’s Home, Warri and the two hospitals was in honour of the state Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, the grand patron of the group, who turned 50 years penultimate Monday.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro

The group as a way of celebrating his birthday and its one year anniversary, decided to give back to the needy in the society.

The children at the orphanage, who sang songs of joy, received bags of rice, garri, Indomie noodles, eggs, tomatoes, cakes and other gift items.

The matron of the home, Mrs Adu, expressed joy at the gesture of the group, which she said had put smiles on the faces of the children.

Mothers of babies born on the birthday of the deputy governor got Pampers, clothes, sanitary pads and cash to support the newborns.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Vivian Ighalo, who had a baby girl said she was happy that her daughter shares the same birthday with the celebrant, while also expressing gratitude for the gifts.

She wished both the deputy governor and her daughter well on their birthday.

Aboh, who extolled the virtues of her boss, the celebrant, said: “We decided to honour our grand patron who loves and shares our vision and so has partnered with us and has been so supportive in prayer and funds.

“His Excellency is a man that is not just rich, but by the special grace of God, he is not underprivileged, so we do not have gold to give to him. What we feel we can use to honour him is when we give out to the underprivileged in the society because that is his main focus. His main vision is what drives his personality and character. He is a man with a heart of love,” she added.

