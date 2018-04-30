Home | News | General | Attack on Nwodo alarming, brutish – Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

CHIEF Charles Udeogaranya, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC and a presidential aspirant of the party, Monday, condemned the security situation in the country, the menace of hersdmen and the recent bombing of the home of president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, saying an abomination has taken over the land.

Speaking with Vanguard, Udeogaranya said nothing explains or justifies the carnage happening around Nigeria which is getting worse by the day.

“How can someone just wake up and bombs another person’s house. The intention was to kill Nwodo but the enemies failed. This is a direct, deliberate attack on Chief Nwodo who is a peaceful man in all ramificactions.

“ I have been trying to get in touch with him but his line has been busy.I want to hear from him what actually happened. I don’t want to say the internal crises in Ohanaeze could have led to this but those behind this wicked act are enemies .

“I am deeply alarmed at the resort to violence by elements who perpetrated this act and I hope the Police would fish out those behind this. This incident is unfortunate and we urge our leader not to lose focus on his task of unifying the Igbos and building bridges of peace amongst Igbos across the world.Nwodo is a peace advocate and should put the incident behind him and move on.”

Udeogaranya said further: “Nigeria is still trying to contain the increasing attacks by the now notorious herdsmen who have turned the country into a massive graveyard.

“This is indeed very sad. Nowhere is safe anymore and Nigerians are totally exposed and faced with these dark clouds of fear and anxiety. Look at what has been happening in Benue and now, it is escalting towards prominent Igbo sons. We should gear up to defend our land,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...