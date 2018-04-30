Home | News | General | “I Heard There’s No Country More Beautiful Than Nigeria & I Want To Visit” – Trump

President Trump of the United States, at a White House press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has stated that he would greatly love to visit Nigeria, which he called ”an amazing country”.

He further stated that ”There’s no country on earth more beautiful than Nigeria” .

Another indication that the world respects the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Africa’s major power, even if sometimes her people decide not to respect themselves.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...