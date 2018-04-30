Home | News | General | #BBNaija: ‘Miracle And I Had Sex Several Times’ – Nina Confirms

Just like Miracle, Big Brother Naija 2018 top housemate, Nina who sat for an interview with Delphinator, also admitted to having sex several times with her romantic partner.

According to Nina, it was just them being human and not pretending. She also disclosed that they both have feelings for each other, and it won’t be changing. Here is the video below;

Recall that Nina officially called it quits with Collins, who she was dating before she got on the reality show. In an interview with Toolz of Beat FM on Friday, she revealed that she has not spoken with Collins since she came back to Nigeria.

Nina also said she was attracted to eventual winner, Miracle, because things happened naturally between them.

“When I got into the house, Miracle and I bonded very well. Everything happened naturally,” she said.

When Nina revealed that she had dated Collins for a year, Toolz asked if she had reached out to him.

“I don’t think I want to do that. I don’t want any negative vibes around me right me,” she replied.

