Hillary Clinton finally changes her Twitter bio after encounter with Chimamanda Adichie

Just after her PEN conference interview with Nigerian celebrity author,Chimamanda Adichie who ignited a debate about feminism and marriage following her question, Hillary Clinton has finally changed her bio.

The former US presidential candidate sat down to an interview with the novelist after a lecture, as Adichie asked about Clinton’s twitter bio.

“In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is wife. And then I think it’s mom, and then it’s grandmother,” Adichie said at the PEN World Voices festival.





“And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not husband” she said.

Chimamanda Adichie was referring to Bill Clinton’s twitter bio which reads ‘Founder, Clinton Foundation and 42nd president of the United States.’

Hillary, whose Twitter bio states, ‘Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate,’ said women should be free to celebrate their success by their professional as well as their personal achievements.

“When you put it like that, I’m going to change it” although she added that individuals should be able to define their accomplishments in ways they feel satisfied.

“It shouldn’t be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you.”

“That is how you should be thinking about your life and living it,” Clinton added at the event

However it seems Chimamada Adichie has finally prevailed on Hillary Clinton as her new bio on Twitter reads;

2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy.

Adichie has been forthright with her views on politics, women’s rights and gender equality.

Her TEDxEuston speech “We Should All Be Feminists”was turned into a book and given to every 16-year-old in Sweden. Beyoncé also sampled it in her self-titled album. However many on social media disagreed with the novelist’s comments.

