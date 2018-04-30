2Face Idibia’s son, Nino reveals what a stranger asked from him today
Nino Idibia , Nigerian music legend, 2Face Idibia’s 12-year-old son turned up forGTBank’s fair today and he has already taken to Instalive to disclose an encounter he had with a stranger.
According to Nino Idibia, a stranger at the GTBank fair walked up to him to ask for his daddy’s phone number. Here’s 2Face Idibia’s first son wrote on Instagram;
“AT THE GTB FAIR TODAY, SOMEONE WALKED UP TO ME AND ASKED ME TO GIVE HIM MY DAD’S NUMBER REALLY?”
