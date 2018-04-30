Home | News | General | Buhari reacts to Donald Trump’s ‘Shithole’ comment (Video)

Sitting for a joint press conference, alongside President Donald Trump who invited him for a meeting in the United States, President Buhari reacted to the shithole comment credited to the U.S President.

President Buhari who was asked to comment on President Trump’s use of vulgar language to describe African nations, said;

”I am very careful with what the press says other than myself. I am not sure whether that allegation against the presidnet is true or not. So the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet” he said.

President Donald Trump who reacted to the question, said;

We didn’t discuss it but you do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in.We didn’t discuss it because the presidnet knows me and he knows where I am coming from and I appreciate that’

