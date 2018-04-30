Home | News | General | Chioma Avril was with Davido when he impregnated two other women (see proof)

Chioma Avril, who is trending alongside her boyfriend, Davido , seems to have been with him even when he got Sophia Momodu and Amanda pregnant.

This disclosure was made after Davido’s follower, in his tweet asked him to chill on going fast with his ‘new found love’ interest. Davido who replied the tweet, said they have been dating for 5 years!

Before now, Davido’s affairs including pregnancies and the arrival of his two daughters were usually shrouded in mystery until the very last days, but not anymore. The singer has been screaming for all to hear that he has a girlfriend, he also made her name available, an indication that he is indeed smitten.

Davido even dropped a song titled ‘Assurance’ to celebrate Chioma Avril on her birthday, and the song is currently trending on Twitter too. Chioma Avril Rowland, is a 300Level student of Babcock University.

According to insiders, Chioma is also besotted with Davido and his 30Billion, so much that she is willing to do anything for him including missing school and repeating a year.

Here is a brief info about Davido’s baby mamas;

Sophia Momodu

Sophie Momodu is a related to the Ovation CEO Dele Momodu. She has a significant difference in age with Davido. (She is six years older than him). One of the first people who blurted out the information to the press was a member of Davido`s team.

Davido did not, at first, acknowledge the child when Sophie Momodu first announced that she was pregnant for him. It was only after a DNA test was done, that he accepted his fatherhood tole and worked together with his baby mama.

Amanda Mandy

Davido welcomed his second daughter he christened Hailey, with Atlanta based Amanda. Amanda turned 25 on September 25th, 2017 and celebrated it with a dinner with few friends.

