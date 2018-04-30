Home | News | General | Breathtaking New Pictures Of BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C
Breathtaking New Pictures Of BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C



  30/04/2018
It is an unquestionable statement that BB Naija 2018 finalist Cee c is beautiful and these lovely photos just prove it.
Cee C got made up for beautiful close-up shots of her makeup and she looks gorgeous.

The BB Naija finalist looked natural with the cameras that accentuated her beauty and grace.

See the lovely photos below.


