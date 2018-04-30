Home | News | General | Born Again Actress, Tonto Dikeh Tries Breaking The Internet After Posing With An Unbuttoned Jacket

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has caused quite some stir after posing with an unbuttoned jacket on Instagram.

One of the most talked about Nigerian actresses, Tonto Dikeh, has once again gotten tongues wagging on social media.

The woman who is often in the news because of the controversial posts and utterances, got her fans talking after she posted this new photo (seen above) on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the actress is seen striking a pose for the camera while wearing a red, unbuttoned jacket which stops above her red pants.

Her usual bright smile sits perfectly on her face as her lips also take on the color red.

Many fans have stormed the actress’ comment section to praise her looks with some saying she is one of the most beautiful women in the movie industry. However, others have found her style of dressing quite distasteful with some saying it does not conform with her profession of being a born again Christian.

