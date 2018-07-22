Home | News | General | Breaking: Emir Sulu-Gambari surprises Saraki today

By Nwafor Sunday

The senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has surprisingly been bestowed with a chieftaincy title ‘Waziri’ of Ilorin by Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, when he visited him for a thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday.

The thanksgiving prayer session according to Saraki who disclosed this via his facebook handle, was to thank Allah for his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The title was last held in Ilorin by Saraki’s father, late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

His full statement reads:

This morning, I went to the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin for a Thanksgiving Prayer Session organized by the Emirate to thank Allah for my recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The Holy Quran teaches us that those who give thanks to Allah for His favours will always get more. Alhamdulilahi Robil Al-amin.

As the prayer session was coming to an end, the Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, surprised all of us by announcing my elevation to the traditional title of Waziri in Ilorin, a position last occupied by my late father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) retain for him a place in Aljannah Al-Firdaus. Alhamdulillahi, Alhamdulillahi, Alhamdulilahi Robil Al-amin.

