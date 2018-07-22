Home | News | General | Massive defection hits PDP as chieftain leads supporters to APC in Nasarawa

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, John Mamman and his supporters have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mamman, a retired permanent secretary, made this known on Sunday, July 22, at a reception organised in his honour by the executives and members of APC, Dari electoral ward of Kokona local government area of the state.

Mamman, while addressing the large crowd said he had remained a long standing “general’’ of the PDP in the state.

According to him, he has joined PDP in May 1998 and never considers defecting to any political party since then.

Mamman, however, said the time had come for him to move away from the PDP, adding that the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari was a better option for him.

“I choose to join the APC due to the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Tanko Al-Makura, which have direct impacts on the lives of the people,’’ he said.

The retired permanent secretary also said joining the APC would provide him the chance to contribute his quota to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

Mamman, while pledging his unalloyed loyalty to the party, said he and his teeming supporters would work for the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“I want to assure you that APC family has accepted me and I have also agreed to work for APC in Nigeria, Nasarawa state, Kokona and my ward, Dari electoral ward.

“First, my desire to join the APC stems from the fantastic record of performance of both President Buhari and Governor Al-Makura.

“Second, I have done this due to the fact that I need to contribute my quota to the development of the country, you can only do it from within and if you are outside, you cannot do it.

“I will work for the APC, God knows that I will work for the APC and I will do it to the best of my ability," Mamman said.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Odeh, the APC Chairman, Dari electoral ward said the reception was organised in order to welcome an illustrious son to the party.

“We were overwhelmed with the defection of Mamman’s to the party and this shows a total collapse of the PDP in the ward.

He, therefore, called on the party supporters in the area to continue to work tirelessly for the victory of the party, especially now that their leader had returned to the party.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion was attended by the state Deputy Governor, Slias Ali Agara, Sen.Abdullahi Adamu, Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker of the State Assembly among others.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, had denied decamping to the APC from the PDP.

Umahi said that “even if there is a need” for him to leave the PDP, he can never leave for the “kind of APC in Ebonyi state.

The governor also said that his relationship with President Buhari is personal because the president is his “boss”.

Source: NAN

