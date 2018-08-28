Davido begins NYSC, shares photos of him rocking khaki (PHOTOS)

Award winning Nigerian music star David Adeleke has taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him rocking the full National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.





NYSC is a one-year national programme organised by the Federal Government to make graduates participate in community development and also foster interethnic relations.

In a video posted on his InstaStory and Chioma’s Instagram handle, the music star could be heard saying he just enrolled for his service year.

However, Davido has not revealed the state he would be serving as a corps member but he is surely excited about it and his fans can’t wait to see more pictures on social media.

He shared the post with the caption: “Otondo OBO….tying up every loose end!”

His girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland also shared several videos of Davido with the caption: “Davido finally registers for NYSC. Latest corper.”

Recall that the Nigerian singer, Davido graduated from Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun state in 2015 with a degree in Music. He graduated with second class upper division from the private university.